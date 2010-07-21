Moerenhout to retire at end of the season

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank). (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Koos Moerenhout of Rabobank announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of the season. "I will turn 37 years old in November. I'm still enjoying myself and it's still good, but at some point you have to stop," he said.

Moerenhout made the announcement Wednesday in Pau on the Tour de France's second rest day. He is the team's road captain at the race, which is his seventh Tour.

He turned pro with Rabobank in 1996, and rode for Domo-Farm Frites from 2000 to 2002, Lotto-Domo from 2003 to 2005, and Phonak in 2006. He returned to Rabobank in 2007.

Moerenhout was Dutch national road champion in 2007 and 2009. He has a number of wins in his career, with the most recent being the individual time trial in the 2009 Tour of Austria.