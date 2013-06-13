Missoula Pro XCT weekend expands to three days

Image 1 of 3 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) climbins on the Missoula XC course (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 2 of 3 Lea Davison (Specialized) wins the Missoula US Pro XCT final and the series as well (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing Xc) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The next round of the US Pro XCT will return to Missoula next weekend on Saturday, June 22, and two more events are being added to this year's race schedule: the short track on Friday, June 21 and the super D on Sunday, June 23.

The short track will be held at the same venue as the traditional cross country: Marshall Mountain near Missoula, Montana.

"The short track will be a shorter, modified loop on the existing Pro XCT Course," said Race Promoter Ben Horan. "We will include the 'Local Glory' and 'Buffalo Jump' sections for the short track as those sections have been popular in the past with participants."

"The super D will be at a new venue for us at Snowbowl Ski Area and we are excited to have this event to cap off our race weekend."

Also new for this year will be the addition of live streaming of both the elite women's and men's cross country races. Shaun Radley, the race announcer of the Missoula XC, is overseeing the operation of the live broadcast.

"We are using a six-camera setup including a Cinestar helicopter camera which will provide viewers with some great live course action," said Radley.

Race Director Horan commented on this year's expected top elite contenders. "It looks like Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) and Max Plaxton (Sho Air/Cannondale Factory Team) will be toeing the line along with defending Missoula XC champ Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing) in the men's field."

"Local favorites Heidi Rentz (Ibis-Hammer Nutrition) and Rose Grant (Sportman's Ski Haus) along with Amanda Sin (Scott - 3 Rox Racing) are a few of the racers in the women's field."

For more information on the race, visit www.missoulaxc.org. To view coverage of the elite races, visit www.hammernutrition.com beginning on Saturday, June 21, at 2:45 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT).