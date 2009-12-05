Milram's Voss and Schröder tackle cross race

Image 1 of 2 Paul Voss (Milram) (Image credit: Bjorn Haake) Image 2 of 2 Björn Schröder (Milram) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Milram riders Paul Voss and Björn Schröder will add some variety to their pre-season training when they compete at the Frankfurt Rad Cross in Germany on Sunday.

Voss returns to the event after he finished second to BKCP-Powerplus rider Philipp Walsleben, who later claimed the title of under-23 World cyclo-cross Champion. Walsleben will also be in action in Frankfurt and Voss today played down expectation of squaring the ledger this year.

"I am looking forward to my first 'cross race this season, but my training hasn't gone so well the last few days," he said, "so I don't know how I will do. But I'll still try to bring in a good placing."

Schröder, a former cyclo-cross specialist, will start the race after a week of intensive training in Majorca, Spain. Schröder hopes a return to the dirt will pay dividends in his early-season objectives for next year.

"I don't know whether I can stay up with the specialists after such a long absence from the 'cross scene," he said. "I had the chance to train very hard last week, so I'll have a 40-hour week in the legs. The form is good and I am going to Frankfurt motivated.

"I wouldn't have anything against a good placing this weekend, but I'm using these winter races as intensive preparation for the first road races of the coming year."

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed.

The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.