Millar and Froome named in British Worlds team

Millar (nearest camera) in action for Great Britain at the 2011 Road World Championships
David Millar (Garmin-Sharp)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) followed by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) won the World Cup before the race started

Chris Froome, Ben Swift and David Millar have all been named in the British team for the World Championships road race in Ponferrada, while Bradley Wiggins will compete in the time trial only.

After a disappointing outing in Florence 12 months ago, when none of the squad completed the road race, Great Britain will hope for a far stronger showing this time around, with Swift, in particular, among those expected to shine on the Spanish course.

A wrist injury is set to keep Geraint Thomas out of Sunday's team time trial but the Welshman has been named in the British line-up for the following weekend’s road race. His Sky teammates Pete Kennaugh and Luke Rowe are also included, as well as Steve Cummings and neo-professionals Adam and Simon Yates.

For David Millar, the Worlds road race will be the final competitive outing of his professional career, and he makes the cut after completing the Vuelta a España despite sustaining two broken fingers and a broken rib in a crash.

"Chris proved he’s in good shape by coming second at the Vuelta and I'm pleased David Millar will be leading the team in his last outing in Great Britain kit," said British Cycling technical director Shane Sutton.

As in 2013, Wiggins and Movistar's Alex Dowsett will tackle the individual time trial on Wednesday. Wiggins took silver in the event behind Tony Martin last year and in 2011, and he signalled his pre-Worlds form with victory in the short final day time trial at the Tour of Britain.

"Sir Brad showed great form at the Tour of Britain this year, winning the time trial stage, and of course Alex did a fantastic ride to win the time trial at the Commonwealth Games so it will be interesting to see how they get on," said Sutton.

Commonwealth Games road race winner Lizzie Armitstead leads the line in the women's road race on course that appears well-suited to her characteristics, while former junior world champion Lucy Garner is also included. Following the retirement of Emma Pooley, however, Great Britain has opted not to enter any rider in the elite women's time trial.

"Lizzie Armitstead has a great team around her including two mountain bikers who should be able to support her on the reasonably hilly course," Sutton said.

Great Britain team for World Championships:

Elite men's road race: Chris Froome, Ben Swift, Simon Yates, Adam Yates, Peter Kennaugh, Geraint Thomas, Luke Rowe, Steve Cummings, David Millar.

Elite men's time trial: Bradley Wiggins, Alex Dowsett.

Elite women's road race: Lizzie Armitstead, Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Anna Christian, Lucy Garner, Annie Last.

Under 23 men's road race: Scott Davies, Owain Doull, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Dan McLay, Alex Peters.

Under 23 men's time trial: Scott Davies, Jon Dibben