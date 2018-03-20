Milan-San Remo review – Podcast

Vincenzo Nibali wins Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In this week’s edition of the Cyclingnews podcast - brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville – we look back at a nail-biting edition of Milan-San Remo.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) stole the show with a daring attack on the Poggio, and despite a flurry of counter-attacks and a late chase, the Italian held on for a famous victory.

At the finish we hear from Nibali, along with Caleb Ewan (second), Alexander Kristoff (fourth), and Peter Sagan (sixth).

We look back at the action but also analyse what it means for Nibali’s career, and Italian cycling. The Italian rider has now won three Monuments to add to his four Grand Tour titles, which begs the question, is he the most complete rider of his generation?

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.