Milan-San Remo race highlights - Video

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins the 2016 Milan-San Remo

The 2016 edition of Milan-San Remo took place in perfect spring conditions, and with the peloton going tempo at the start of the Poggio gruppo compatto it seemed ripe for a bunch sprint. Though several riders tried to spoil the sprinters' fun - including Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) and Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo), the gallop was inevitable.

But a touch of wheels from pre-race outsider Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep) disrupted some of the favourites, including Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), and Arnaud Demare (FDJ) became the surprise winner.

