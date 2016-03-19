Milan-San Remo race highlights - Video
Arnaud Demare's surprise victory a gem amongst crashes
Related Articles
Cancellara goes down fighting in his final Milan-San Remo
Roelandts: With 50 meters to go I thought I would win Milan-San Remo
Sagan tries to stay optimistic despite Gaviria’s crash wrecking his Milan-San Remo
Matthews devastated after high-speed crash at Milan-San Remo
Anger for Bouhanni after mechanical problem in Milan-San Remo sprint
Riders accuse Demare of taking a tow from a team car during Milan-San Remo
Milan-San Remo: Guesdon denies accusations that Demare was towed on Cipressa
The 2016 edition of Milan-San Remo took place in perfect spring conditions, and with the peloton going tempo at the start of the Poggio gruppo compatto it seemed ripe for a bunch sprint. Though several riders tried to spoil the sprinters' fun - including Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) and Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo), the gallop was inevitable.
But a touch of wheels from pre-race outsider Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep) disrupted some of the favourites, including Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), and Arnaud Demare (FDJ) became the surprise winner.
Subscribe to the Cyclingnews Youtube Channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy