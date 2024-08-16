Mike's Bikes has a new mega sale, with every product reduced sitewide

Mike's Bikes has a mega sale on until Sunday, August 18, with every product on its site claimed to be reduced.

So if you need to stock up on anything from water bottles to sunscreen, want to update your cycling computer or your cycling wardrobe, have been planning to replace your chain and cassette or even have your eye on a new bike, now's the time to act.

We've picked out what we reckon are the best deals in the Mike's Bikes mega sale, but if you're after something more specific check out the site to see what discount is on offer.

As with Mike's Bikes' previous mega sale back in April, you'll need to email to find out the offer price for some products: if you're after a new Cervelo P5 with Red AXS, for example.

Mike's Bikes shows its offer price for other products, such as its 10 percent discount on the Cannondale SuperSix Evo Lab71, on its site, so you can see what you'll pay.

Quick Mike's Bikes sales deals

Mike's Bikes mega sale: our top picks

Wahoo Kickr V6 trainer: $1,299.99 $999.99

Save 23% - Yeah, we know it's a bit sad to be thinking about indoor training in August, but now could be a great time to set yourself up for once the weather turns. The $1,000 price at Mike's Bikes is the same as on Wahoo's site, but you can email to see if there's a further discount you can reap.

Giro Aries Spherical MIPS helmet: $299.99 $149.95

Save 50% - Giro's top road helmet is lightweight, aero and comes with MIPS Spherical built into the shell, so no more MIPS plastic liners. Mike's Bikes has a discount in all colours, but at half price the Harbor Blue is the most reduced. The only catch is that in this colour it's only available in S or M, not L.

Fizik Vento Infinito Knit Carbon 2 shoes: $399.99 $318.95

Save 20% - We normally shy away from highlighting shoe deals, as by the time they're on sale there are limited sizes available. But Mike's Bikes has Fizik's top spec knitted shoe discounted in all sizes from 36 to 48, with the exception of 40.5, which has sold out. The shoe is lightweight, the upper cool, and ventilated, and it sits on a stiff carbon sole.

Rapha Pro Team Training Bib Shorts II: $210 $156.95

Save 25% - Rapha's bib shorts are well known for their quality and durability. The Pro Team Training bib shorts include a seat pad that's size-specific and is made from part-recycled stretch fabrics for a great fit on your longest rides. The women's version is available at the same price as the men's and both can be had in a full range of sizes. A great chance to pick up a quality pair of summer shorts.

100% Hypercraft Photochromic glasses: $195 $155.95

Save 20% - 100% sunnies give you the pro look, with their large lenses providing plenty of protection. There's a range of four different lens/frame colours discounted at Mike's Bikes, priced from $123.95. We reckon these photochromics are worth the extra expense though, to provide all-season, all-weather rideability.

SRAM Force AXS 1270 12-speed cassette: $195 $155.95

Save 20% - Mike's Bikes has a wide range of SRAM road/gravel and MTB cassettes with a 20% discount, everything from XG Eagle 10-52 in gold, copper or rainbow to a silver 9-speed 12-26. Shimano users need to email for Mike's Bikes' best price and there are also discounts on other options including single-speed sprockets and Campagnolo Chorus 11-speed.

Reserve 34|37 road wheelset: $1799.99 $1,119.95

Save 38% - Reserve's pro-level carbon hoops come with a hefty discount. They use a differential front/rear profile and are available with an HG11 or XDR freehub. The wheels come with a claimed 1,392g weight with DT Swiss 350 hubs, but you can drop that to 1,320g by opting for the pricier DT 240 hub option.

Fizik Vento Antares R3 Adaptive saddle: $259.99 $206.95

Save 20% - 3D printed saddles have taken the top end of the market by storm, offering greater saddle comfort that conforms better to the rider. The Antares profile is a great option that's not as aggressive as the Arione, is available in two widths and weighs from 220g in R3 spec on Kium rails.

Crankbrothers Eggbeater 3 pedals: $140.99 $118.95

Save 21% - The ultimate minimalist pedal for gravel, cyclocross and XC MTB, the Eggbeater 3 pedals have great mud-shedding capability. They offer four position entry for easy clip-in and use a durable steel axle and double-sealed bearings. A pair weighs 280g and comes with Crankbrothers' brass cleats included.

Light and Motion Vis 500 front light: $59.99 $46.95

Save 22% - Light and Motion's lights are compact and durable and the Vis 500 has a decent level of output and four modes with runtimes of between 1.5 hours and 12 hours. We regularly use one for winter road riding. The amber side windows offer some side-on visibility and the four modes are sufficient without being difficult to select when riding.

Abus Bordo Alarm folding lock: $179.99 $107.95

Save 40% - The Abus Bordo Alarm lock solves two of the largest problems with bike locks. First, although at 1.4kg it's not light, it's relatively compact to carry and its plastic coating means that it's not going to scratch up your bike. Second, the alarm is likely to deter many thieves. There's a decent enclosed space, although the hinges and comparatively thin links are vulnerable.

Brooks Scape bar bag: $80 $56.95

Save 29% - Gravel riding has put the bar bag back in fashion, as it offers enough extra capacity for extras and food for a day ride, freeing up your jersey pockets. The Brooks Scape bag has a 3-litre capacity, is waterproof and uses aluminium buckles to attach to your bars. There's a daisy chain at the front if you want to add extra gear or a light and the Brooks logo is reflective.

Arundel Grypto water bottle cage: $25.99 $19.95

Save 23% - If your water bottle cages are a bit tired, the Grypto offers a replacement that weighs just 48g and which Arundel claims is as grippy as its flashier carbon models. If hot pink isn't going to work with your bike, there are 11 other colour options on offer at Mike's Bikes including can't-go-wrong black.

Chamois Butt'r Eurostyle Chamois Cream: $19.99 $14.95

Save 25% - Keep saddle comfortable on your long rides with Chamois Butt'r's chamois cream. It's not greasy and washes out easily, is fragrance-free and includes menthol and witch hazel for comfort and a cooling effect. Mike's Bikes has other Chamois Butt'r products on offer too.

Feedback Sports Ultralight repair stand: $259.99 $206.95

Save 20% - A repair stand makes any bike maintenance, cleaning or lubrication much easier and Feedback Sports' is among the best available. The Ultralight stand has a claimed 4.8kg weight and folds down to a compact size for travel. It's stable, has a quick-closing rubber-coated clamp and can handle bikes and e-bikes up to 39kg in weight.

Cannondale SuperSix Evo Carbon 4: $3,299.99 $2,799.95

Save 15% - Mike's Bikes has a wide range of Cannondale SuperSix and SystemSix bikes discounted in its mega sale. The Carbon 4 is specced with Shimano 105 12-speed and DT Swiss R460 alloy wheels. It still boasts cable integration and Cannondale's low drag frame design seen on pro-level SuperSixes though.

GT Grade Carbon Elite gravel bike: $2,499.99 $1,999.95

Save 20% - The GT Grade Carbon has the brand's signature triple triangle design, where the seatstays are extra long to add compliance. This spec has a Shimano GRX RX400 10-speed gravel groupset and WTB rims with WTB Vulpine Light 40mm tubeless-ready tyres and a WTB Silverado saddle.

If you've not seen what you're looking for, take a look at Mike's Bikes' site to search out more mega deals.