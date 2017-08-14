Mikel Landa: I've still not signed a contract for 2018

Image 1 of 5 Mikel Landa paces Chris Froome during stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 2 of 5 Mikel Landa (Sky) wins the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Mikel Landa after the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Mikel Landa (Sky) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Vuelta a Burgos) Image 5 of 5 Mikel Landa racing stage 20 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) has told Cyclingnews that he has not signed a contract for 2018 and that he will decide his future in the coming days. The Spaniard, who finished fourth overall at the Tour de France, has been linked heavily to Movistar, with a number of media outlets reporting that he has already agreed terms with the Spanish team. However, Landa, who returned from racing a criterium in Kazakhstan during the weekend, told Cyclingnews that he still had options on the table.

"A lot of WorldTour teams are interested, but next season I don't know yet. I'm still focused on this year. I have more than one option for next year, including staying at Team Sky," he said.

Astana are also in the mix, having enquired about Landa's services in a bid to fill the void left by Fabio Aru, should Aru make his expected move to UAE Team Emirates. Landa spent two years at Astana and finished third at the Giro d'Italia in 2015. With Grand Tour contenders at a premium in this year's market, and Alberto Contador hanging up his wheels, Landa has become Spain's best hope for a future Grand Tour winner. Landa is clear that his next transfer has to ensure that he is given the opportunity to ride for himself in Grand Tours.

"It's clear that I want my own opportunities. I don't know if I can work again for another rider next season. My goal is to have my own opportunities," he said.

"The last two months have been very busy, and there's not been much time to think about the future. It's a very serious decision, but now I'm at home and I'll make the decision as soon as possible. I've not signed anything yet."

Landa's next races will be in September. His participation at the World Championships is still unclear, but he will race in Team Sky colours at least one more time before hanging up his wheels for the winter.

"I have a rest now and then I'll come back in September with the Italian Classics," he said. "I'll do Milano-Turin and Lombardia as my final races of the season. As for Worlds, I don't know yet. That depends on the selection for the national team."