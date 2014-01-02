Mike Jones joins Team CRC - Nukeproof

Mike Jones will race for Team CRC - Nukeproof in 2014 (Image credit: Team CRC - Nukeproof)

Young Welsh rider Mike Jones has joined Sam Hill and Joe Smith on Team CRC/Nukeproof for the 2014 season. Wrapping up a stellar 2013 season riding for the FMD/Intense team, Jones finished second in the junior UCI Downhill World Cup series and managed a bronze medal in the junior world championships

"Joining CRC is a dream come true for me. Ever since I started racing, it always looked like the team to be on," said Jones. "Moving up to elite is a big step for me, but riding alongside the likes of Sam and Joe will help me a lot and bring my riding along and hopefully I can get the results I am aiming for."

"For 2014, I am looking to break into the top 20 in the World Cups and try and get on the podium at the national rounds. I'd like to say thanks to Nigel for giving me the opportunity for next season."

Team Manager Nigel Page welcomed Mike to the team. "Mike is a talented rider and already one of the fastest young talents in our great sport. As well as having the speed and skills to step up to a world class team he also has some good banter and I am sure he will fit in great with us!"

"We have high hopes for Mike's career ahead of him and we are looking forward to helping him grow and achieve his goals for the future."

Returning team member Sam Hill, a former downhill world champion, is raring to get back to racing. "I had so much fun with the team last year and am absolutely loving my Nukeproof Pulse. I think that 2014 is going to be a good season for myself and the team."

Smith is coming off a solid winter of training. "I'm excited to be riding for Team CRC/Nukeproof again for the 2014 season. I feel that we have a great team and the best sponsors out there. I'm looking to pull some really good results out of the bag and can't wait to get stuck in at the races."

The team said goodbye to former rider Matt Simmonds after six years. He had his best season to date with the team in 2013, finishing fifth at the Worlds in South Africa.