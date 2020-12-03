Michal Kwiatkowski to stay with Ineos Grenadiers

Former road race world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (right) took his first Grand Tour stage victory at the 2020 Tour de France stage victory

Michał Kwiatkowski has confirmed that he will stay with team Ineos Grenadiers through to the end of the 2023 season.

During an official presentation of Poland’s Sports Personality of the Year contest, the Polish rider said that he had already signed a three-year extension of his contract with the British WorldTour team.

Ineos Grenadiers is still to confirm the contract extensions of a number of riders, including Kwiatkowski. Cyclingnews understands that Tao Geoghegan Hart and Filippo Ganna have already signed new three-year contracts.

Thirty-year-old Kwiatkowski took his maiden stage victory in a Grand Tour this year after attacking with teammate Richard Carapaz on stage 18 of Tour de France. He also finished fourth in the elite men's road race during the 2020 World Championships in Imola and sixth in Fleche Wallone.

Kwiatkowski featured among the top earners in the professional peloton, according to a report publish by L’Equipe in May this year. He first signed with the British team for 2016 and 2017 and then re-signed for another three years (2017-2020), reportedly earning €2.5 million a year.

As a key member of Team Sky/Ineos Grenadiers, Kwiatkowski combined racing in the Classics with acting as super domestique in Grand Tours.

He won E3 Harelbeke (in 2016), Milan-Sanremo (2017), Strade Bianche (2014 and 2017) and Clásica San Sebastian (2017) but also managed to net victories in Tirreno-Adriatico, Volta ao Algarve and Tour of Poland in 2018. He placed third in Paris-Nice a year later.

Selected for the Tour de France team due to his wide range of talents, Kwiatkowski helped secure overall victories for Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Ineos Grenandiers have made only a few strategic signings for the 2021 season, adding Richie Porte, Tom Pidcock, Adam Yates and Laurens de Plus, while Chris Froome has moved to Israel Start-Up Nation and Ian Stannard has retired.