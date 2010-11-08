Melero joins Team Type 1

Ivan Melero on the climb. (Image credit: Monika Prell)

Team Type 1 has added another European to it squad. Ivan Melero is the next to join the US-based team, which will move up to Professional Continental status in 2011.

Melero, 27, rode this year for Burgos 2016 – Castilla y Leon. He turned pro in 2005 and has spent his whole career with Spanish Continental teams. He comes from a cycling family. His father, Carlos, won a stage in the 1977 Vuelta a Espana and his older brother Oscar rode professionally for two seasons.

"Ivan is a good all-rounder for stage races and understands the pace of European races,” said team director Vassili Davidenko. “He's going to help us in the multi-day events and we hope will find himself with a free hand to bring in some podiums for the team next year."

This year Melero finished third in the Vuelta Ciclista a la Communidad de Madrid, and he won a stage of the Circuito Montanes in 2007. He as also Spanish national junior champion in 2001.

The team has signed a number of European riders for the coming year, including Rubens Bertogliati, Laszlo Bodrogi and Alexander Efimkin. With its higher status, the team will have bases in both Italy, and Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Of the 21 riders, six are insulin-dependent Type 1 diabetics, and the other 15 are non-diabetics.

Team Type 1 for 2011:

Laszlo Bodrogi - FRA

Daniele Callegarin - ITA

Alessandro Bazzana - ITA

Alexander Efimkin - RUS

Jure Kocjan - SLO

Andrea Grendene- ITA

Rubens Bertogliati - SUI

Olaf Kerkhof - NED-T1*

Aldo Ino Ilesic - SLO

Alexey Schmidt - RUS

Martijn Verschoor - NED-T1*

Scott Stewart - USA

Valeriy Kobzarenko - UKR

Javier Megias Leal - ESP-T1*

Will Dugan - USA

Fabio Calabria - AUS

Joe Eldridge - USA-T1*

Kiel Reijnen - USA

Ben King - AUS

Alex Bowden - USA-T1*

* = Type 1 diabetic