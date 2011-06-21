Meares to compete in Colorado track race

Anna Meares (Aus) on the top spot of the podium for the women's sprint. (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Triple World Champion Anna Meares will head up a strong field of track racers at the US Grand Prix of Sprinting in Colorado Springs, Colorado this August as part of the Australian National Team.

Set for August 20-21 at the Velodrome in Memorial Park, the UCI-sanctioned event will also feature riders from Canada, the Netherlands, Trinidad and additional teams from South America.

Riders and countries will earn points toward qualification for the London Summer Olympic Games, so competition is guaranteed to be fierce.

Both men and women will ride the Team Sprint, Individual Sprint, Keirin and an individual flying lap record for more than $5,000 USD in prize money. General admission will be $10 at the gate, with children under 10 at half price. There will be VIP hospitality tables available that will include dinner, drinks and special access to the athletes. For more information visit the web site at www.uscyclinggrandprix.com