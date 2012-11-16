MCipollini announces 2013 team

Image 1 of 5 Celebrations by the MCipollini Giambenini team (and their interpreter) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 5 Tatiana Antoshina (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 5 Poland Sylwia Kapusta from Safi-Pasta Zara. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 4 of 5 Tatiana Guderzo with the gold medal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Leader before stage 3, Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The women's MCipollini - Giordana team has announced its 2013 squad, confirming 10 riders so far.

The team will be led by 2009 road race world champion Tatiana Guderzo and two-time Italian champion Monia Baccaille, with Malgorzata Jasinska, the winner of the 2012 Premondiale Giro Toscana Internazionale Femminile - Memorial Michela Fanini as the stage race contender.

Team president Alessia Piccolo is optimistic for the coming season. "In recent years we have taken great satisfaction, we have grown a lot and it is obvious now aiming even higher. We are working hard to make our team and all of women's cycling grow. There are a lot of interesting athletes, we have decided to have some of them with us for the next season. They will join the 'historical' leader of our team. I'm satisfied, we are putting together a good group: the team is largely defined, but not yet closed."

The team will also include Marta Tagliaferro and Valentina Carretta, both returning. Young riders Valentina Scandolara, 22, a former Junior European champion, and 18-year-olds Anna Maria Stricker and Michela Pavin will be joining the team.

Also new to the team will be Russian Tatiana Antoshina, winner of the 2011 Trophée d'Or Féminin and Gracia - Orlová, and Polish rider Sylwia Kapusta.