McEwen debuts in RadioShack jersey

Robbie McEwen made his RadioShack debut on New Year’s Day at the 2011 Daniel Bennett Memorial, on the Gold Coast of Australia.

The former Katusha rider who walked away from Pegasus Sports after the team failed to secure a ProTeam and Pro Continental licence with the UCI, raced in his new jersey and with his 2011 Trek bike.

The 38-year-old was signed to Lance Armstrong’s team at the eleventh hour and will look to bolster the team’s sprint options.

McEwen is set to ride in the Bay Criterium series which starts on Monday but used the Memorial race to test his legs with the national championships and the Tour Down Under both taking place this month. He wasn’t the only pro rider to make an appearance with Jonathan Cantwell taking first place ahead of Ryan MacAnally and Jesse Kerrison.

The race was marred by poor weather, but despite the conditions organisers were able to pull in strong crowds as well as a high-calibre field.