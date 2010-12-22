McEwen contemplates retirement after Pegasus failure

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) in the red jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Robbie McEwen must decide whether to continue his career or retire. The Australian was part of the Pegasus Sports project which failed to get a ProTeam or Professional Continental licence for the coming season. Retiring now would, “not be the good-bye I have dreamed of.”

"I had not expect this decision,” he told Het Laatste Nieuws. “And the new season starts in 10 days. Which team still has a place available? Or a handful of dollars to pay my salary?"

Team RadioShack might be the one to come to his rescue. “It is true that Bruyneel is interested in some Pegasus riders,” team spokesman Philippe Maertens said. “I do not exclude that McEwen is one of them. The questions is whether there is still enough in the budget for another leader.”

McEwen, 38, said that he would like to ride for another year, "but for a team that can participate in the important races. I have proved this year that I can still ride at that level."

"I have a few days to get everything straight,” he continued. “Next week I will make the decision. By then I will learn from my manager, who is making calls all day, whether he has heard of anywhere I might go.”

"For now, I would not think the worst. But maybe I should indeed stop. This is not the goodbye I've dreamed of."