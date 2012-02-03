McEwen comfortable with changing role at GreenEdge

Image 1 of 4 Robbie McEwen before the start. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 4 Robbie McEwen from Queensland is gearing up for a big week in Adelaide where he will make his final appearance at a Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 4 Robbie McEwen limbers up. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 4 Robbie McEwen was capable of winning, regardless of the tactics (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Robbie McEwen has a “diverse” role with Team GreenEdge, calling himself a rider-coach at the moment. The Australian is comfortable with his role, which will see him transition from being a rider to the management side.

“An important part of my role in the team is not only to be a rider and now and again try and win the sprint, but to organise and coach the younger guys and mentor them,” he said. “Going into my 17th season of racing I think I can share my experience with the guys and get them up to speed. My role in the team is diverse but most importantly is that I share my experience.”

The 39-year-old said he was “very comfortable” with this role. “It’s one that I spoke about with the team management before I signed. I was approached about doing a similar role with another team about two years ago but I wasn’t quite ready. I am nearly 40 and you can’t be a professional athlete forever."

“I had a thought that I wanted to fill a role like I am now and wanted it to be with an Australian team so I can pass my knowledge onto Australian riders so it’s something I am very comfortable with. It’s a great way to make the transition from being a rider to what you could call technical staff.”

Finding motivation to continue is no problem. “It’s my pure enjoyment and passion for the sport,” he said. “There is nothing like the feeling of winning, it gets me out of bed every morning. It’s a pretty special thing when you can have something that is your hobby and it becomes your profession.”