Maxim Van Gils handed 25-day ban for striking rider at Japan Cup Criterium

Lotto-Dstny will be without their young talent Maxim Van Gils for the start of the 2024 season after the Belgian was handed a 25-day ban for striking Matrix Powertag rider Georgios Bouglas at the finish of the Japan Cup Criterium.

24-year-old Van Gils was caught on TV cameras swinging his arm and apparently hitting the Greek rider in the back of the head as the pair finished in 10th and 8th place at the October race.

On Monday, the UCI announced that Van Gils would be out of action for 25 days starting on January 20, 2024, meaning he won't be able to take part in the start of the WorldTour season at the Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

The suspension means he will also be unable to ride the early-season Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, Figueira Champions Classic, Tour of Oman, Clásica de Almería, Volta ao Algarve, and the Vuelta a Andalucía, plus lesser races like the Mallorca Challenge, Saudi Tour, GP de La Marseillaise, the Tour Colombia, Etoile des Bessèges, Tour de la Provence, the Vuelta a Murcia, and the Clásica Jaén.

Van Gils will be eligible to return to competition on February 15, in time for the UAE Tour and the Tour des Alpes-Maritimes.

"The UCI announces that the disciplinary proceedings which had been initiated against Belgian rider Maxim Van Gils in relation to the incident at the finish line of the Japan Cup Criterium on 14 October have been completed," read a statement issued by the UCI.

"Video footage of the incident showed Maxim Van Gils hitting another rider on the back of his helmet at the finish line. The rider acknowledged the violation of article 12.4.009 of the UCI Regulations and accepted the sanction proposed by the UCI. Maxim Van Gils will serve a period of suspension of 25 days starting on 20 January 2024.

"Upon ratification of the proposed sanction by the UCI Disciplinary Commission, the proceedings were settled by means of an Acceptance of Consequences pursuant to article 12.6.019 of the UCI Regulations.

"The safety of riders as well as people in the race convoy and on the roadside is a priority for the UCI. It therefore cannot tolerate conduct that compromises safety at competitions on its International Calendar and reminds all its stakeholders of the need to comply with its Regulations or face disciplinary action."

Van Gils' ban isn't the only punishment issued to Lotto-Dstny in recent days.

Last week, the UCI ruled that their Continental development team's former directeur sportif Carl Roes has been handed a six-month ban, also starting on January 20.

The Belgian was caught breaching regulation 2.2.038 after ignoring a race marshal's instructions and then pushing him to the ground at the GP Rik Van Looy in September. Roes was suspended by the team following the incident and subsequently resigned from his role.

"The UCI announces that the disciplinary proceedings initiated against Carl Roes in relation to the incident which occurred during the Grote Prijs Rik Van Looy in Belgium on 17 September have been completed," the UCI announced last Friday.

"Upon returning to the course from a deviation, Carl Roes, Sport Director and driver of the Lotto Dstny Development Team, ignored the instructions of a race marshal, manoeuvred around him and pushed him to the ground. Carl Roes acknowledged the violation of article 2.2.038 of the UCI Regulations and accepted the sanction proposed by the UCI. Carl Roes will serve a six-month period of suspension starting on 20 January 2024.

"Upon ratification of the proposed sanction by the UCI Disciplinary Commission, the proceedings were settled by means of an Acceptance of Consequences pursuant to article 12.6.019 of the UCI Regulations.

"The safety of riders, people in the race convoy and along the roadside is a priority for the UCI. It therefore cannot tolerate conduct that compromises safety at competitions on its International Calendar and reminds all its stakeholders of the need to comply with its Regulations or face disciplinary action."