Mavic wants to shake up the road e-bike market with new X-Tend motor

Mavic has designed a new road e-bike motor system called the X-Tend which the brand says is the "biggest innovation it has ever imagined."

The development of the X-Tend motor dates back to 2016, before Mavic's financial difficulties and the brand being placed into receivership. Mavic continued to invest in the project, however.

Mavic says that the e-road bike sector is not taking off in the same explosive way as other electric bike segments. claiming that addressing weight, range and both ride quality and rolling resistance issues can change all that.

The X-Tend motor is mounted at the bottom bracket (Image credit: Mavic )

As reported by Road.cc the new system hasn't actually been released officially yet, with Mavic claiming 2025 or 2026 could be possible. As per the linked article, Mavic is seeking additional investment and partnership to being the motor to market.

When asked, a Mavic spokesperson told Cyclingnews "we are seeking a trusted partner both for industrial and financial aspects to be able to produce the Drive Unit concept (but working) and deliver the OEM manufacturers that showed us much interest."

The technology certainly looks interesting, however. The 1.2kg X-Tend brushless motor is a neat, lightweight unit which is 87mm in diameter, bottom bracket shell mounted and manufactured in Europe. Mavic has collaborated for four years with BMC on prototype frames that the motor can be installed into. It's compatible with all Shimano Hollowtec 2 cranksets which should maintain a normal Q-factor. Mavic says more than 120,000km have been covered in testing already, with the technology being covered by 15 patents.

One of the headline claims from Mavic is that the low weight of the motor means sub 10kg e-road builds can be achieved. This is true, but does assume a hyper-lightweight sub-6.8kg build to begin with. While the motor itself is a claimed 1.2kg, when taking into account the battery and additional componentry, the total weight of the system is 3.2kg.

There is also an integrated power meter that is said to have +/-2% accuracy, a 360wh battery with an optional 180wh extender, and Mavic also says there is no additional friction created by the motor when it is turned off.

If you like the sound of what you are reading, you will have to watch this space. We will report back on any further information we receive from Mavic but at the moment have no official release date. Retail pricing is not available, as this will be marketed solely to OEM manufacturers.