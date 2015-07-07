Matthews determined to fight on at Tour de France despite rib injury

Image 1 of 5 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) was caught up in the crash Image 2 of 5 An arial shot of the crash (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 3 of 5 Riders crash during stage 3 at the Tour de France Image 4 of 5 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the race ambulance (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)

Michael Matthews was one of five Orica-GreenEdge riders to hit the deck during a nasty crash on stage 3 of the Tour de France on Monday. After a quick assessment by the Tour’s medical team on the scene, it was thought that the Australian had broken his ribs but further inspection later revealed a much less worrying prognosis.

It is now believed that Matthews is suffering from some minor contusions to his ribs and he will survive to fight another day. “I’m a bit sore. The skin off isn’t that bad, a lot of riders hit me at about 70 kilometres per hour into my ribs and my back. So that’s the real sore point at the moment,” explained Matthews ahead of the start of stage 4 from Seraing to Cambrai.



