Matthews, Cantwell headline new Brisbane criterium

Image 1 of 2 2011 Rund um Köln champion Michael Matthews (Rabobank) with his winner's hardware. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Australian criterium champion Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) leans into a bend in Rochester. Cantwell is ready to pounce on the tour lead. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

The Vault Criterium, coming to Brisbane's Albert Bishop Park on 6 November, is destined to be one of the biggest events on the Australian racing calendar. With a top venue, big prize money, and state-of-the art technology attracting some of the country's biggest names.

Adrian Booth, owner and manager of BoomTime Cycle Systems and organiser of the event, says that with over $30,000 prize money on offer, The Vault Criterium is one of the richest in the country.

"We're promised some exciting and competitive racing," says Booth, "Under-23 World Road Race Champion and Rabobank pro Michael Matthews, Australian Criterium Champion Jonathan Cantwell, Drapac rider Peter Thompson, former Oceania TT champion and Endura Pro Cyclist Jack Anderson are all locked in to light up the flat, fast, windy 1.9km circuit."

"The $1,000 prize for most aggressive rider ensures this event is going to be filthy hard, and great viewing for spectators at Albert Bishop Park and on the web," says Booth.

The Vault Criterium will also offer generous prize money to B, C and D grade competitors, as well as a corporate event. "I'm really pleased to support an event where riders at all levels can get involved and win big, as well as the pros," says chief sponsor and CEO of Vault Accountants, Brad Gunn.

For those on the sidelines, the event promises a family-friendly, festival feel, including a trade show, a VIP team zone where spectators can watch riders prepare to race, a kids' area including a jumping castle, DJ, food outlets and plenty of shade.

Luke Lucas, Queensland's premier cycling commentator, will call the events from a platform 30 feet in the air. His commentary will also be fed live to the web.

For those who can't make it to the track, the live web feed will be available to stream or download at the BoomTimelive.tv channel at www.boomtime.it, thanks to technical partner Lane Digital.

The event comes from BoomTime Events Management and the Brisbane Cycle Racing Institute (BCRI). "The aim is to use this event as a springboard to larger and more rewarding races in the next few years," says Booth.

Brad Gunn says that the team "set out at the beginning of 2011 to bring high end, hard fought sporting events similar to those seen in Europe and North America to Queensland.

"Our vision is to bring world-class racing to Queensland and we're thrilled that Cycling Queensland supports our goals. The Vault Criterium is the first race in a 5-year plan that will culminate in the ‘Tour de Brisbane', a professional event bolstered by a week-long racing series similar to that of SuperWeek in the USA."

Keep up-to-date with The Vault Criterium by signing up to the newsletter on the home page of www.vaultcrit.com.au or by tuning into the BoomTime.tv channel, via http://boomtimecyclesystems.com.au/.