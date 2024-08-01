‘Almost embarrassing if they don’t win’ – Jorgenson gives Belgium the favourites tag in Olympic Men's Road Race

By
published

In-form US racer eyes medals battle but uncertain of post-Tour de France fatigue levels

Matteo Jorgenson
Matteo Jorgenson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Jorgenson has named Remco Evenepoel and the Belgian team the role of a standout favourite and strongest team for the upcoming Olympic Men’s Road Race, in which Jorgenson will himself be forming part of a three-rider US squad.

Speaking at length on the Cyclingmolepodcast about the 272km race on Saturday, Jorgenson predicted a wide-open, chaotic event, given the relatively small peloton, the lack of race radios, and the small numbers of riders in each team.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.