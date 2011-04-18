Matt Lloyd determined to return to racing

Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma - Lotto) won a stage earlier in the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After having been released by his Omega Pharma-Lotto team, Matt Lloyd has announced that he is looking for another squad to return to racing. Without commenting on the circumstances which led to his contract termination - with the two parties still negotiating - the Australian climber said he wanted to overcome his recent setbacks.

"I will be back," Lloyd told the AAP. "There's no way I could even think about leaving the sport - it's part of my life, it's what I do.

The 27-year-old suffered serious injuries twice this winter, once in December, when he was hit by a car in Australia and then again in February near his European home in Italy. The setbacks and difficult rehabilitation may have been part of what caused his difficulties with the team. "I've obviously gone through a stage in January and February that was difficult, with various injuries," he said, without giving further details on what occured.

Lloyd won the climber's jersey at last year's Giro d'Italia and was supposed to make his return at the Volta a Catalunya in March, but did not take the start the Spanish race. He rode the Vuelta al Pais Vasco but did not start the final time trial and the team terminated his contract just after.

Despite his problems, Lloyd was confident that he will find a new team soon.

"I'm eager to make sure the physical condition continues to develop in a really good way and make sure when I come back I'm the same, if not stronger than I was before," he said.

