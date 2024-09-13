Mathieu van der Poel trying to shed weight for 'small chance' in defending world championship title

It has been over five months since Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has raised his arms in victory, and as the UCI Road World Championships approach even he is playing down his chances at defending his title in the men's road race.

However, he's been preparing for Zurich in Spain after dropping out of the Renewi Tour, and trying to shed some kilograms to be at his best on the hilly course.

"I am already working on the World Championships," Van der Poel told the press on Friday ahead of racing at the European Championships in Limburg. "It will be difficult to extend my title, but we will try.

"We are trying to be a bit lighter than in the spring. That is important. Just like adding a few longer training sessions, since the World Championships will be a long race. There is a small chance, but the course of the race will determine a lot. I am not one of the top favorites on that course, but that could perhaps give me some room."

The 273.9-kilometre course for the men's road race at the UCI Road World Championships includes seven closing laps of a 27km circuit that includes a 1.9-kilometre climb averaging 6.2% gradient and a shorter 500-metre climb.

Van der Poel is realistic about his chances and said he will miss having the rainbow jersey if he cannot win in Zurich. "It is a very nice jersey and it stands out in the peloton. My year in the rainbow jersey has been better than I could ever have hoped for. The double Tour of Flanders - Paris-Roubaix, that is something I am still proud of. I would have signed for it in advance."

The Dutchman played down the injury to his knee that knocked him out of the Renewi Tour, saying that he hit his knee on his handlebars during the individual time trial.

"The days after I felt quite a lot of pain and I still had quite a bit of trouble on the bike," he said. "We made a smart decision not to force it. I've had my share of knee injuries in the past. I felt that it wasn't very serious, but also that it wasn't very smart to keep riding. When I started riding again after two days of rest, I felt that it was a lot better right away."

The time off the bike was minimal and hasn't hurt his form, he added. "It was mainly a shame that I could not participate in the final stage. I was looking forward to that and it was also the main reason to ride the Renewi Tour. That was a disappointment, but fortunately no more than that."

Van der Poel will join his Dutch teammates in Limburg on Sunday at the UEC European Road Championships but has offered his services to lead out sprinter Olav Kooij if he can't make a move stick.

"I have to try to create chances in the Limburg loop, but of course there are many countries with a top sprinter and they want to control the race," Van der Poel said.

"After the first stage of the Renewi Tour I did a reconnaissance. So I know what to expect. It is narrow and there are many twists and turns. I have indicated to Koos (national coach Koos Moerenhout, ed.) that I am also happy to help the lead-out, if I have been able to do my thing in the middle section. Then I certainly do not mind helping."

