Mathieu van der Poel trying to shed weight for 'small chance' in defending world championship title

By
published

Dutchman hasn't won since Tour of Flanders-Paris-Roubaix double but has chances in European Championships

Dutch Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck pictured during the presentation of the teams ahead of the &#039;Renewi Tour&#039; multi-stage cycling race starting tomorrow, on Tuesday 27 August 2024. The five-day race takes place in Belgium and the Netherlands. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by David Pintens / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck at the start of the Renewi Tour (Image credit: David Pintens / Belga via AFP / Getty Images)

It has been over five months since Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has raised his arms in victory, and as the UCI Road World Championships approach even he is playing down his chances at defending his title in the men's road race. 

However, he's been preparing for Zurich in Spain after dropping out of the Renewi Tour, and trying to shed some kilograms to be at his best on the hilly course.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.