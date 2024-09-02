Mathieu van der Poel cuts short Renewi Tour due to worrying knee pain

By
published

World Champion ‘decided not to take any risks in consideration of the rest of his program’

AALTER BELGIUM AUGUST 31 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck crosses the finish line during the 20th Renewi Tour 2024 Stage 4 a 1785km stage from Oostburg to Aalter UCIWT on August 31 2024 in Aalter Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) on stage 4 of the Renewi Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) pulled out of the Renewi Tour before Sunday's final stage, concerned about a knee pain and the impact it could have on the rest of his 2024 season. 

Van der Poel hit his knee on his handlebars during the time trial on stage 2. He was able to continue the race until Friday but the pain did not subside. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.