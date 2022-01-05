Mathieu van der Poel to miss cyclo-cross world championships due to back injury

Mathieu van der Poel has called an end to his cyclo-cross season due to his ongoing back injury and will therefore not defend his world title later this month in the USA. It is unclear if the injury will also affect his road season and Spring Classics campaign with Alpecin-Fenix.

The Dutchman has been struggling with swelling around a disc vertebrae since the middle of last year and has been advised to rest in order to allow it to heal fully.

Van der Poel had to delay the start of his 2021-2022 cyclo-cross campaign due to a separate knee injury and only made two appearances before the back injury flared up again and he had to stop racing.

The past week has been filled with speculation over how long it might take the four-time world champion to recover but on Wednesday he and his team confirmed that the issue was serious enough to wipe out Worlds and the rest of his cyclo-cross ambitions for the winter.

“I can't say much about it, it is what it is. Because of that back pain I haven’t been able to reach my desired level since the Tour. I just want that to be in the past,” Van der Poel said.

“The only remedy turns out to be a longer rest period. It would therefore be foolish to interrupt this period again and still try to make it to the World Championships. We all agree on that. Even though it is very bitter – I have participated in the World CX Championships 10 consecutive times – not being able to defend my title in the States is a real downer.

“I'm not worried about the future of my career, but of course it frustrates me now not knowing how long this rest period will last. We’ll only set a date and goals if we can do so in a substantiated manner. Until then, I'll do what I can."