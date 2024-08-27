Mathieu van der Poel plots route to World Championships title defence in Zürich

By
published

Alpecin-Deceuninck reveal end-of-season race calendars for world champion and top sprinter Jasper Philipsen

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the elite men’s road race at the UCI World Road Championships
Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the elite men’s road race at the UCI World Road Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alpecin-Deceuninck have revealed Mathieu van der Poel’s race calendar for the remainder of the 2024 season, with the five-day Tour de Luxembourg set to be his final appearance before the World Championships in Zürich.

Van der Poel will defend his road race world title in Switzerland on a brutally tough hilly course which takes in over 4000m of elevation gain throughout its 274km in laps around Zurich. The elite men’s road race will take place on Sunday, September 29.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.