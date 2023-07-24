Mathieu van der Poel looking ahead to World Championships after Tour de France illness
'I feel a lot better. Hopefully, that's a good sign for the World Championships'
The Tour de France may have just finished but Mathieu van der Poel is already looking ahead to the Road World Championships in just under two weeks' time.
The Dutchman completed a successful Tour for his Alpecin-Deceuninck team, helping his sprinter Jasper Philipsen to take four stage wins plus the points jersey. However, with illness striking midway through the race, his own campaign was less successful than he had hoped.
Now Van der Poel is looking forward to Glasgow, with his goal of the road race coming on August 6. He has recovered from his illness and is now planning ahead, he told NOS on Sunday.
"I'm coming back through now," he said. "I feel a lot better. Hopefully, that's a good sign for the World Championships. Personally, I'm not satisfied, but I can give a reason for it.
"What am I going to do now? Something to eat and drink, two criteriums and then take it easy towards the World Championships. Maybe I'll do a few more hard training sessions to keep the body active."
The hilly 271.1km Worlds course around Glasgow should be well suited to Van der Poel as he seeks his first rainbow jersey on the road to go with five won during his cyclo-cross career. He's set to face competitions from the likes of Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen on a day which should favour the strongest sprinters in the peloton.
On Sunday, Van der Poel rounded out his Tour de France by once again delivering the lead-out to the strongest sprinter of the race, Philipsen. The Belgian couldn't add a fifth stage win to his tally on the Champs-Elysées, but Van der Poel said he and his team "couldn't have wished for more" from the Tour.
"I think we did it perfectly again with the team," he told Eurosport after the stage. "It was very hectic, but I think I did a good lead-out to drop him off. He just missed the legs a bit I think, but he has already ridden such a great Tour. Four stage wins, the green, we couldn't have wished for more.
"Maybe I could have done my own sprint, but I think Jasper showed how fast he is. We were still watching the video from [Paris] last year – how fast he shot away there... Today he just had some lesser legs, he told me. That's nothing to be ashamed of."
Van der Poel's own race was less personally successful. The 28-year-old made four breakaways but couldn't add to his stage win and spell in yellow two years ago. He said that, due to illness, he wasn't at his top level during the few chances he did have to win stages.
"As Classics riders, we don't get too many chances. And in week two I was sick," he said. "During the two chances I had there, I wasn't at my top level.
"That was unfortunate, but I'm already happy that in the third week I got a bit better and recovered. Today I was already pretty good again. I'm happy with that."
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.