Mathieu van der Poel injured in crash at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

After experiencing the highest of highs in road cycling, winning the Tour of Flanders, Mathieu Van der Poel's fortunes came crashing down in a storm-blown Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne when the Dutch champion crashed into a drainage ditch.

Van der Poel was in a leading group with 16km to go after the race was shattered in heavy winds and, trying to move up on the edge of the road on the left side of the group, he was caught by a gust of wind and tumbled head first into a deep culvert.

Alpecin-Fenix manager Christoph Roodhooft told Sporza that Van der Poel could have a concussion. "He has a sore neck, headache and feels very nauseous. We are going to the hospital with him."

Roodhooft said the crash happened as the Deceuninck-QuickStep team of eventual winner Yves Lampaert tried to gutter the group.

"On the last bit with crosswinds, Mathieu was run off the road. Not by someone's rear wheel. The men from Deceuninck-Quick Step tried to put everything to one side and he was pushed off road. Very unfortunate for him.

"Next to the side was a very deep ditch, which he ended up in. He said he has a very sore neck, a headache and he feels very nauseous. He probably really fell on his head. He probably has a concussion."