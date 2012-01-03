Mata invites high school girls to do 12-hour race with her

Pua Mata at dusk just before "lights on" (Image credit: Drew Greer)

US marathon national champion Pua Mata is teaming up with ShoAir and SoCal Endurance to assemble a team including her and four lucky high school girls for the 12 hours of Temecula at Vail lake Resort in Temecula, California, on January 21, 2012.

The pro endurance racer is holding a contest in which four girls (one from each high school grade level, 9-12) will be picked to race with Mata on a five-person team at the 12-hour mountain bike race.

Each of the four winners will receive a ShoAir team kit and swag and the experience of a pro pit area.

Interested high school girls who race mountain bikes should send an email with answers to the following questions to pua@shoair.com.

1. First and last name

2. Date of Birth

3. Grade level

4. Name of High School

5. What bike do you ride?

6. Why you should be chosen to be on the 12 Hours of Temecula Team ShoAir five-person girl team?

7. What got you into mountain biking?

8. What does mountain biking mean to you?

9. What is your racing goal for 2012?

10. What is one word that best describes you?

Entrants must have parental permission, transportation to and from the event, and their own functioning bike.

On January 14, 2012 the winner will be announced.

For more information, contact pua@shoair.com or info@12hrsoftemecula.com.