Massive California time trial tech gallery

All of the TT tech on show from the Big Bear Lake stage
Stage 6 of the Amgen Tour of California looked, on paper, like a flat and relatively short time trial, but add over 2,000 metres of altitude to the equation and the stage becomes an all-the-more interesting affair.
Jon Dibben took his first victory in Team Sky colours, coming in at seven seconds quicker than BMC Racing’s Brent Bookwalter. The big winner of the day, however, was George Bennett of LottoNL-Jumbo. The New Zealander finished in fourth place but cemented overall victory of the Amgen Tour of California in its first year of WorldTour status.
A variety of bike set-ups were on show at the stage in Big Bear Lake. Wheel and cockpit choices can be very personal for time trials and there were hugely contrasting set-ups even within teams.
Despite the altitude, the flat course allowed for larger chainrings and 56T outer rings were commonplace for the stage.
As with all modern time trial bikes, integration is queen. Integrated steerers, braking systems and cockpits are now regular sights, whilst the more unique set-ups include traditional calliper brakes as seen on the Cofidis and United Healthcare Orbeas.
Pinarello and BMC take integrated brake systems one step further by introducing detachable covers to further improve the bikes' aerodynamics.
In contrast, Cannondale’s unreleased Super Slice time trial frame was available in a disc brake version, which was first seen at Tirreno-Adriatico earlier this year. Andrew Talansky rode the calliper version of the new Super Slice to third place on the day.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to have a detailed look at what was on show at Big Bear.
