Massanutten sets 2011 race dates

Kelli Emmett (Giant) leads by over a minute on the first major climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Massanutten Resort announced its mountain bike race dates for 2011. The ski resort, near Harrisonburg, Virginia, hosts one weekend each of downhill and cross country racing each year. The YeeHa! Downhill will happen on April 29-30, 2011, and the HooHa! Super D and Cross Country will occur over June 4-5, 2011.

"The trails keep improving every year," said co-promoter George Willetts to Cyclingnews, "thanks to our relationship with Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition (SVBC) and the International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA)." The organizations have partnered over the years to build many miles of new trails now integrated into the race course.

The HooHa! race weekend will celebrate it's 22nd annual edition in 2011.

In 2010, the events were part of the Gravity East Downhill Series and the US Cup's Triple Crown, respectively. The HooHa! weekend may also include a short track, which debuted this year.

The dates mark a slight shift from last year when the HooHa!, which served as the finals of the Triple Crown series, was run over Father's Day weekend, the third weekend in June.

Last year's cross country race was won by Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) and Kelli Emmett (Giant). The downhill was won by Geritt Beytagh (Morewood USA) and Dawn Bourque (Chainline Cycles).

Detailed weekend event schedules are yet to be determined.