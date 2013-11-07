Marvulli to retire at end of season

Image 1 of 5 Franco Marvulli is a four-time winner at the 6 Giorni delle Rose. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Franco Marvulli and Tristan Marguet celebrate their record (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 5 Risi and Marvulli in Gent, 2007. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 5 Risi and Marvulli after winning the 2007 World Championships. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 5 Franco Marvulli after breaking the 500m record (Image credit: Photopress.be)

A week ahead of his 35th birthday, Swiss track cycling star and four-time world champion Franco Marvulli has announced that he will retire at the end of the season.

Related Articles Risi has his curtain call in Copenhagen

Marvulli has been a fixture of the European Six Day scene, and together with partners like Bruno Risi he amassed 34 overall victories. He and Risi were world champions in the Madison in 2003, the year he won his second consecutive scratch race world title. The next year he and Risi earned the silver medal in the Olympic Games Madison in Athens. They won their second Madison world title in 2007.

Risi retired in 2010, and since then Marvulli has paired up with younger riders like Elia Viviani, fellow Swiss Tristan Marquet and German Marcel Kalz, with whom he won the Bremen Six Day in January. Marvuli was also a regular participant at the Australian Madison Championships and the Benidgo Madison in Victoria.

Marvulli made his retirement announcement via his Facebook page, stating, "So now it's official, I'm ending my career by the end of the season. 20 years are enough, I am looking forward to my new challenges."