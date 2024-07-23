Mark Cavendish to ride two post-Tour de France criteriums after record-breaking final Tour

By
published

Chaam and Heerlen, Netherlands to welcome sprinting legend on July 24 and 26 respectively for exhibition races

SAINT VULBAS, FRANCE - JULY 03: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Alternate crop) Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Astana Qazaqstan Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 111th Tour de France 2024, Stage 5 a 177.4km stage from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint Vulbas / #UCIWT / on July 03, 2024 in Saint Vulbas, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The curtain may have come down on Mark Cavendish’s illustrious career after he rode his last Tour de France stage in Nice on Sunday in what was “likely so” his final race before retirement, however, he should be back racing - albeit not competitively - as soon as this week in two of the ‘post-Tour crits’.

It was a fairytale goodbye for Cavendish in his 15th and final Tour de France, after he broke the stage win record he shared with Eddy Merckx on stage 5 into Saint-Vulbas and survived all the way to finish stage 21, where he had his own podium ceremony to recognise his legendary career.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.