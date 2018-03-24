Mark Cavendish out of Commonwealth Games due to Milan-San Remo crash

Mark Cavendish swapped to a road bike after crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) has been ruled out of competing in the Commonwealth Games (April 4-15). The sprinter was set to compete in the event, which takes place in Australia next month, but having crashed in Milan-San Remo earlier in the month he will need several weeks to recover.

Cavendish crashed in the closing stages of the Italian one-day event and broke a rib and damaged an ankle. It was his third significant fall of the campaign after crashing out of Tirreno-Adriatico in the opening team time trial, and sustaining a concussion at the Abu Dhabi Tour.

Although Cavendish and his team confirmed that the rider's Milan-San Remo crash had not lead to any long-standing injuries, the fall would mean skipping the Commonwealth Games.

"Although it's ultimately positive news that there's been no serious damage sustained following the crash I am hugely disappointed to have to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games," Cavendish said in a statement released by his team.

"I am immensely proud to represent the Isle of Man and was looking forward to a successful Games with the team. However, unfortunately it's just come a little too soon in my recovery. I would like to thank Andrew Roche and the whole team for their amazing support and wish them all the very best, and I'll be proudly supporting them from home."

"I'll now be working tirelessly on my recovery and will be liaising closely with my team at Dimension Data before announcing a return to racing."

Dimension Data have been hit by several injuries to riders all at once with Scott Thwaites and Bernhard Eisel both out at present. At this point Cavendish has not set a date for his return, although he is expected to miss weeks rather than months.

"Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the huge amount of support and well wishes I've received following the crash last weekend. I will be doing everything I can to get back as quickly as possible," Cavendish added.