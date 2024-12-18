Mark Cavendish looking to future in 'cycling team management' after racing retirement

'I've done everything I wanted and I'm choosing the way I leave the sport as a competitor' Manxman says after winning BBC Lifetime Achievement Award

Mark Cavendish on the Tour de France podium in Saint-Vulbas after winning his record-breaking 35th stage this summer
Mark Cavendish on the Tour de France podium in Saint-Vulbas after winning his record-breaking 35th stage this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

After winning the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, Mark Cavendish has said that he thinks his future will be in cycling, stating that he is looking towards "cycling team management" having hung up his wheels.

The Manxman received the BBC award award on stage alongside Chris Hoy and Bradley Wiggins on Tuesday night. He rounded out the final year of his professional career with the prize, which recognised his Tour de France stage wins record set in the summer.

