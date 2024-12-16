Mark Cavendish wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement award

'I've been riding for 20 years, and I've done everything I can so to be awarded this is something very, very special'

Mark Cavendish at his final career race, the 2024 Tour de France Criterium in Singapore
Mark Cavendish at his final career race, the 2024 Tour de France Criterium in Singapore (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at Tuesday's BBC Sports Personality of the Year award ceremony in recognition of his long and successful racing career. 

The Manxman recently retired from racing following an 18-year pro career which saw him win a record-breaking 35 Tour de France stage wins. He ended his career with a win at the Tour de France Criterium in Singapore in mid-November and won his final official race at the Tour de France in Saint-Vulbas back in July.

