Mark Cavendish joins Pogacar, Roglic, Zigart and Sagan at Beking charity criterium

Mark Cavendish will join Monaco residents Tadej Pogačar, Urška Žigart, Primož Roglič, Peter Sagan, Michael Matthews and many more for the Beking charity criterium on Sunday.

For many riders, the criterium will mark a return to semi-serious riding after the off-season, with an evening charity event helping to raise funds for sustainable mobility, especially in Monaco.

Matteo Trentin and his wife Claudia Morandini created the criterium and charity events and have seen it grow considerably in just three editions, bringing in sponsors and support from many people in Monaco.

"At Beking, the spirit of everyone is to do good, to try to change things, to educate people about respect and the values of sport, which are then those of life,” Morandini explained.

Philippe Gilbert won the second edition of the Beking Monaco criterium in November 2022, in what was the final event of his long career.

Also in action in the 2023 charity criterium and fundraising events are Elia Viviani, Elena Cecchini, Davide Formolo, Alessandro Covi, Samuele Battistella, Fausto Masnada, Niccolò Bonifazio, Matteo Moschetti, gravel world champion Matej Mohoric and the USA’s Magnus Sheffield. Sonny Colbrelli and fellow former riders Manuel Quinziato and Nicolas Roche will also be in action.

Cavendish spent Thanksgiving in the south of France with Larry Warbasse and a number of other North American riders and their friends.

"Beking Monaco is only in its third edition and has already experienced exponential growth. I am proud to be part of this social platform to promote sustainable mobility, inspire and give back to the community a sense of livability in our cities," Cavendish said when confirmed for the Beking charity criterium.

"As sportsmen and women, we are lucky to be able to do what we love. So to be able to inspire children and young people by giving them the opportunity to spend a day cycling is a great privilege for me. As a parent, I try to show my children the many ways they can enjoy sport, especially cycling, whether it is for fitness, mobility, enjoyment or competition."