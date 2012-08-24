Marion and Flynn win Triple Crown East series

Image 1 of 4 Reid Peacock pushes the paces under the lights at the short track at the North Carolina round of the Triple Crown East (Image credit: US Cup) Image 2 of 4 Ryan Woodall and Robert Marion were two riders on the podium (Image credit: US Cup) Image 3 of 4 The Triple Crown East 2012 kids' podium (Image credit: US Cup) Image 4 of 4 The men's elite podium at the Triple Crown East round in Fontana, North Carolina (Image credit: US Cup)

The inaugural Triple Crown East presented by Sho-Air International came to a conclusion at Fontana Dam in North Carolina earlier this month. By all indications, the first year "All Mountain" series concept was a hit with riders and fans. Rider turnout was up over last year, especially in the short track and super D events.

Having started in early June at the Bump N Grind in Pelham, Alabama, the series then rolled into the mid-Atlantic visiting Massanutten resort near Harrisonburg, Virginia the following weekend. The series then took a brief hiatus and concluded in conjunction with the US Cup/SERC east series finals at the Fontana Dam Jam in North Carolina.

Robert Marion (American Classic / Xpedo Pro) took the men's 2012 Triple Crown East title over Florida's Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles / Mtfmx.Com), who is hot off seventh and third places in last weekend's US Pro XCT Subaru Cup cross country and short track races. Victor Alber (Super cool bike shop) rounded out the final podium spot for the elite men.

"The Triple Crown East series was a great way for me to prepare for the final round of the Pro XCT in Wisconsin," said Woodall. "The fact I got to race some short track with the high intensity really prepared me for the effort I would face here at the Subaru Cup. It's good to see a variety of racing like the Triple Crown offered closer to home."

In the women's elite category, Kim Flynn (Us Stove Trek) took home top honors for 2012.

All category winners, including amateurs, received a custom champion's jersey for their efforts. The series banquet and Triple Crown final awards were held in Fontana Village banquet hall to a full house, with champions and top finishers honored.

Special awards were also given including most improved junior Luke Vrouwenvelder, most improved woman Catherine Peacock, most improved man Christopher Mosier, most sportsman-like rider Mark Poore.

"We are pleased with how this year's TCE went," said US Cup marketing director Ty Kady. "Any time you have a first year event, there are some open question marks and subsequent refinements that need to be made, but the overwhelming response was positive. A big shout out to the three promoters who raised their hand to put this on - Corbin Camp of Bump N Grind, George Willetts of the Massanutten Hoo-Ha and Dave Berger of Gone riding - and should all be commended for their effort and time."

The US Cup Triple Crown East series will definitely be back for 2013.