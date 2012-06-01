Triple Crown East kicks off this weekend

Image 1 of 4 Racers are treated to sweet singletrack in the Triple Crown East (Image credit: US Cup) Image 2 of 4 An example of singletrack in the Triple Crown East (Image credit: US Cup) Image 3 of 4 A rock garden in the Triple Crown East series (Image credit: US Cup) Image 4 of 4 A racer in action (Image credit: US Cup)

New for the 2012 mountain bike season, the US Cup has partnered with three select venues and promoters to offer the 2012 Triple Crown East Series presented by Sho-Air International.

Working off its original 2010 concept of a national Triple Crown series in which riders race three different disciplines (cross country, super D, short track or time trial) over the weekend at three different rounds to crown the best "all around" rider, the US Cup has updated the concept and created a Triple Crown West and Triple Crown East series in 2012.

"We found that in today's times and economy, racers want to stick closer to home when it comes to racing their bikes. So with that said, we decided to create the Triple Crown East series in conjunction with our Triple Crown West to give riders on the 'right' coast a chance to get in some high quality and multi format racing," said US Cup marketing director Ty Kady.

The series kicks off this weekend, June 2-3, with the 18th annual Bump N Grind race in Pelham, Alabama. From there, the series rolls into the mid-Atlantic region as it pays a visit to Massanutten resort on June 9-10 and then finishes up on August 4-5 at Fontana, North Carolina with the folks from Goneriding.com.

"We have teamed up with three of the best venues and promoters in our opinion to form the 2012 TCE series. I have personally ridden both Bump N Grind in Alabama and Massanutten in Virginia and they have quickly become two of my favorite riding spots in the US," said Kady.

"The combined experience we have working with Corbin Camp of Bump N Grind, George Willetts of Massanutten and the Bergers over at the US Cup/SERC East series will ensure racers will be treated to some of the best riding and organized events in the nation."

For more information on the 2012 Triple Crown East, visit www.uscup.net/index.php?schedule.