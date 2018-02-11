Marczynski struck by car while training in Spain

Image 1 of 5 Tomasz Marczynski after his second stage win of the 2017 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) wins his second Vuelta a Espana stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Tomasz Marczynski celebrates his stage 12 win at the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) on stage after winning stage 6 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) was struck by a car while training in Andalusia, Spain on Saturday. The Pole suffered whiplash and received stitches to his nose following the incident, though the Lotto Soudal team has reported that he did not sustain any fractures in the crash.

“Tomasz Marczynski was hit by a car on training yesterday,” read a statement posted to social media by Lotto Soudal. “He has a whiplash and several abrasions on his face as he crashed into the car with his head. His nose was stitched, but luckily there are no fractures. Tomasz is back home now and we wish him a speedy recovery!”

The crash took place near Marczynski’s Spanish base of Granada, where he was training for next week’s Ruta del Sol. It seems certain that Marczynski, who began his season at the Challenge Mallorca last month, will have to miss his ‘home’ race, which gets underway on Wednesday.

Marczynski posted a succinct but upbeat message to his Twitter account on Saturday evening: “I will be back #tmnevergiveup.”

The 33-year-old Marczynski enjoyed the best season of his career in 2017, capped by two stage wins at the Vuelta a España, at Sagunto on stage 6 and Antequera on stage 12. He signed a three-year contract extension after the Vuelta that will keep him at Lotto Soudal until the end of the 2020 season.