Manuela Fundación unveiled as new main sponsor of Mitchelton-Scott for remainder of 2020

'We are thrilled to have the support of the Manuela Fundación to ensure our future in 2021 and beyond' says team owner Gerry Ryan

Mitchelton-Scott / Manuela Fundacion
The new Manuela Fundación kit (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott / Manuela Fundacion)

Mitchelton-Scott have announced that the Manuela Fundación will be the Australian WorldTour team's new main sponsor for the remainder of the 2020 season.

The team will be named for the Spanish not-for-profit entity when the 2020 season relaunches in August as the team takes on a new look. The Manuela Fundación, which already sponsors an under-23 team, is set to launch in October, with a project in aid of social work in Spain.

"After an unsettling and uncertain period, particularly in recent months, we are thrilled to have the support of Mr Francisco Huertas and the Manuela Fundación to ensure our future in 2021 and beyond," said team owner Gerry Ryan in a team statement.

