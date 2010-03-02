Manchester to host 2011 UCI Track World Cup finale

The Manchester velodrome was packed for the British women's team pursuit record ride. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

The Manchester Velodrome will host the finale to the UCI Track World Cup in the 2010-2011 season after holding the opening round for the past two seasons.

The UCI announced the 2010-2011 World Cup calendar last week. The series will begin in Melbourne, Australia on December 2-4, 2010, then head to Cali, Colombia for the December 16-18 second round. Beijing, China will once again host a round, January 21-23, 2011 before Manchester wraps up the series on February 18-20.





"It is fantastic news that we have once again been awarded a round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup and another welcome addition to the exciting events British Cycling will be staging in the near future," said Jonny Clay, Cycle Sport and Membership Director at British Cycling.





2010-2011 UCI Track World Cup schedule



