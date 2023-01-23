Man found guilty of knifepoint robbery of Mark Cavendish

A man has been found guilty of the knifepoint robbery of Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta Todd, which occurred November 2021 at their family home in Essex.

The Chelmsford crown court jury reached its verdict following 14 hours and 35 minutes of deliberation, finding Romario Henry guilty of two counts of robbery, but delivered a not-guilty verdict on two counts of robbery for his co-defendant Oludewa Okorosobo.

Ali Sesay, a third man alleged with involvement in the robbery, had already pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery at an earlier trial.

The trial lasted 13 days, beginning on January 4, and revealed hitherto unknown details of the robbery, including Cavendish having a 'Rambo knife' held to his throat during the ordeal.

More to follow...