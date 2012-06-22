Man arrested over Team Tibco bike theft at Exergy Tour

Image 1 of 3 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) tries for a solo break away and earns the Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Jersey. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 2 of 3 Team Tibco attacking late in the race (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 3 of 3 Team TIBCO starts to organise things as the women close in on the final laps. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

A man alleged to have stolen 13 bikes from Team Tibco to the Top on the eve of the 2012 Exergy Tour in Boise, Idaho has been arrested.

Michael Anthony Lawrence, 19, was arrested by police on Thursday while allegedly attempting to steal car tyres. The man was being investigated prior to his alleged offences and a search of his home netted additional stolen goods that he was re-selling online.

The team trailer was parked at the Holiday Inn Express when the theft occurred on May 22. Police originally recovered six of the team's racing bikes locked together to a bike rack near Boise State University after officers received a citizen tip just before noon. A search of the immediate area resulted in the recovery of the remaining seven bikes..

"We want to thank the citizen who took the time to call police and help us recover these bikes as quickly as they did," said Boise Deputy Police Chief Pete Ritter. "This type of cooperation between police and the citizens we serve is exactly the type of partnership that helps make Boise the great place to live that it is."

Detectives at the time said the bikes were undamaged as far as they could tell and the bikes were returned to the team in time for the race.