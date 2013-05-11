Maglia rosa on the line in Saturday's time trial

Trending

Bobridge first rider out of the start house

Image 1 of 3

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on a treacherous downhill

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on a treacherous downhill
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 3

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the finish in Matera

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the finish in Matera
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) savours his moment in pink

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) savours his moment in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It will be a high stakes game for the general classification hopefuls at the Giro d'Italia with Saturday's 54.8km individual time trial set to provide the first real selection for the overall.

The fortunes of pre-race favourite Bradley Wiggins (Sky) are likely to be focus of the afternoon, having lost 1:24 to his principal rivals for final overall victory and dropped to 23rd overall, 1:32 off the maglia rosa of Benat Intxausti (Movistar) due to a crash late on Stage 6. The long and technical race against the clock was likely one for the Brit but any after-effects of the crash won't be known until late on Saturday with switchbacks, climbs and cobbles littering the parcours.

"You can have good days and bad days and you have to wait until the end to tot them all up and see where you are," said Sky's team principal Sir David Brailsford following the conclusion of Friday's stage. "It's a setback, but Brad's still very much in the hunt. We've now got to take each day as it comes, focus on fully recovering tonight and hitting the time trial hard tomorrow. We'll see where we are tomorrow night and take stock of the situation then."

Intxausti's stint in the pink is expected to be brief with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) the best-placed of the overall contenders, five seconds back, three ahead of Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), 11 ahead of Cadel Evans (BMC), 14 ahead of Robert Gesink (Blanco), 52 ahead of Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) and 1:27 up on Wiggins.

Nibali wasn't too hopeful of his chances saying: "The favourite is Wiggins and I hope I lose the least amount of time possible but I don't want to say how much," while Evans is instead looking for a marker against his rivals.

"It's a really long and really hard and demanding time trial and we really don't have a point of reference of how I am time trialing compared to the other guys," the Australian said. "I will first of all concentrate on doing my best and, of course if I continue to move up on the general classification, that's optimal."

Former Australian under 23 time trial champion and last on general classification Jack Bobridge (Blanco) will be the first rider to leave the start house in Gabicce Mare with riders leaving at one-minute intervals until Katusha's Luca Paolini departs three minutes behind Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) at 3.15pm local time.

Giro d'Italia Stage 8 start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12:10:00
2Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12:11:00
3Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia12:12:00
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha12:13:00
5Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12:14:00
6Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ12:15:00
7Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol12:16:00
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia12:17:00
9Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia12:18:00
10David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp12:19:00
11Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team12:20:00
12Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12:21:00
13Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12:22:00
14Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli12:23:00
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12:24:00
16Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard12:25:00
17Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha12:26:00
18Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol12:27:00
19Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12:28:00
20Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano12:29:00
21Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia12:30:00
22Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge12:31:00
23Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard12:32:00
24Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ12:33:00
25Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12:34:00
26Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp12:35:00
27Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling12:36:00
28Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling12:37:00
29Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team12:38:00
30Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12:39:00
31Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi12:40:00
32Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12:41:00
33Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12:42:00
34Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol12:43:00
35Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team12:44:00
36Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12:45:00
37Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge12:46:00
38Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp12:47:00
39Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team12:48:00
40Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12:49:00
41Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12:50:00
42Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling12:51:00
43Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12:52:00
44Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12:53:00
45Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:54:00
46Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha12:55:00
47Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi12:56:00
48Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano12:57:00
49Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard12:58:00
50Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12:59:00
51Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team13:00:00
52Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team13:01:00
53Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ13:02:00
54Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano13:03:00
55Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida13:04:00
56Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha13:05:00
57Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano13:06:00
58Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13:07:00
59Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox13:08:00
60Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol13:09:00
61Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia13:10:00
62Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano13:11:00
63Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli13:12:00
64Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team13:13:00
65Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13:14:00
66Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team13:15:00
67Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard13:16:00
68Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia13:17:00
69Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13:18:00
70Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team13:19:00
71Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13:20:00
72Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13:21:00
73Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:22:00
74Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ13:23:00
75Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team13:24:00
76Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia13:25:00
77Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida13:26:00
78Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13:27:00
79Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox13:28:00
80Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia13:29:00
81Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13:30:00
82Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox13:31:00
83Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13:32:00
84George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard13:33:00
85Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox13:34:00
86John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano13:35:00
87Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13:36:00
88Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge13:37:00
89Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:38:00
90Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:39:00
91Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia13:40:00
92Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:41:00
93Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team13:42:00
94Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team13:43:00
95Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida13:44:00
96Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ13:45:00
97Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13:46:00
98Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia13:47:00
99Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol13:48:00
100Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp13:49:00
101Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol13:50:00
102Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ13:51:00
103Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling13:52:00
104Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:53:00
105Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano13:54:00
106Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi13:55:00
107Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol13:56:00
108Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano13:57:00
109Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp13:58:00
110Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team13:59:00
111Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14:00:00
112Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team14:01:00
113Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14:02:00
114Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:03:00
115Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14:04:00
116Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14:05:00
117Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling14:06:00
118Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox14:07:00
119Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:08:00
120Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard14:09:00
121Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi14:10:00
122Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale14:11:00
123Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard14:12:00
124Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:13:00
125Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14:14:00
126Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli14:15:00
127Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:16:00
128Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:17:00
129Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida14:18:00
130José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team14:19:00
131Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:20:00
132Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14:21:00
133Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14:22:00
134Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol14:23:00
135Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia14:24:00
136Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team14:25:00
137Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha14:26:00
138Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge14:27:00
139Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14:28:00
140Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:29:00
141Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia14:30:00
142Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:31:00
143Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli14:32:00
144Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia14:33:00
145Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling14:34:00
146Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14:35:00
147Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox14:36:00
148Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox14:37:00
149Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia14:38:00
150Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi14:39:00
151Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14:40:00
152Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp14:41:00
153Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team14:42:00
154Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida14:43:00
155Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha14:44:00
156Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ14:45:00
157Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia14:46:00
158Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol14:47:00
159Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia14:48:00
160Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14:49:00
161Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard14:50:00
162Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14:51:00
163Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14:52:00
164Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team14:53:00
165Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team14:54:00
166Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team14:55:00
167Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi14:56:00
168Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ14:57:00
169Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox14:58:00
170Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox14:59:00
171Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:00:00
172Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:01:00
173Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida15:02:00
174Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15:03:00
175Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15:04:00
176Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team15:05:00
177Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling15:06:00
178Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia15:07:00
179Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling15:08:00
180Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling15:09:00
181Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale15:10:00
182Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15:11:00
183Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff15:12:00
184Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha15:13:00
185Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15:14:00
186Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp15:15:00
187Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha15:18:00
188Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida15:21:00
189Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida15:24:00
190Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team15:27:00
191Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15:30:00
192Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard15:33:00
193Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge15:36:00
194Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team15:39:00
195Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team15:42:00
196Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15:45:00
197Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia15:48:00
198Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha15:51:00
199Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp15:54:00
200Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:57:00
201Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team16:00:00

 