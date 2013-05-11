Maglia rosa on the line in Saturday's time trial
Bobridge first rider out of the start house
It will be a high stakes game for the general classification hopefuls at the Giro d'Italia with Saturday's 54.8km individual time trial set to provide the first real selection for the overall.
The fortunes of pre-race favourite Bradley Wiggins (Sky) are likely to be focus of the afternoon, having lost 1:24 to his principal rivals for final overall victory and dropped to 23rd overall, 1:32 off the maglia rosa of Benat Intxausti (Movistar) due to a crash late on Stage 6. The long and technical race against the clock was likely one for the Brit but any after-effects of the crash won't be known until late on Saturday with switchbacks, climbs and cobbles littering the parcours.
"You can have good days and bad days and you have to wait until the end to tot them all up and see where you are," said Sky's team principal Sir David Brailsford following the conclusion of Friday's stage. "It's a setback, but Brad's still very much in the hunt. We've now got to take each day as it comes, focus on fully recovering tonight and hitting the time trial hard tomorrow. We'll see where we are tomorrow night and take stock of the situation then."
Intxausti's stint in the pink is expected to be brief with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) the best-placed of the overall contenders, five seconds back, three ahead of Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), 11 ahead of Cadel Evans (BMC), 14 ahead of Robert Gesink (Blanco), 52 ahead of Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) and 1:27 up on Wiggins.
Nibali wasn't too hopeful of his chances saying: "The favourite is Wiggins and I hope I lose the least amount of time possible but I don't want to say how much," while Evans is instead looking for a marker against his rivals.
"It's a really long and really hard and demanding time trial and we really don't have a point of reference of how I am time trialing compared to the other guys," the Australian said. "I will first of all concentrate on doing my best and, of course if I continue to move up on the general classification, that's optimal."
Former Australian under 23 time trial champion and last on general classification Jack Bobridge (Blanco) will be the first rider to leave the start house in Gabicce Mare with riders leaving at one-minute intervals until Katusha's Luca Paolini departs three minutes behind Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) at 3.15pm local time.
Giro d'Italia Stage 8 start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12:10:00
|2
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12:11:00
|3
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|12:12:00
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|12:13:00
|5
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12:14:00
|6
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|12:15:00
|7
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12:16:00
|8
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|12:17:00
|9
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|12:18:00
|10
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|12:19:00
|11
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|12:20:00
|12
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:21:00
|13
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12:22:00
|14
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|12:23:00
|15
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12:24:00
|16
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|12:25:00
|17
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|12:26:00
|18
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|12:27:00
|19
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12:28:00
|20
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|12:29:00
|21
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|12:30:00
|22
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|12:31:00
|23
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|12:32:00
|24
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|12:33:00
|25
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12:34:00
|26
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|12:35:00
|27
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|12:36:00
|28
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|12:37:00
|29
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|12:38:00
|30
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12:39:00
|31
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12:40:00
|32
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:41:00
|33
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:42:00
|34
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12:43:00
|35
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12:44:00
|36
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12:45:00
|37
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|12:46:00
|38
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|12:47:00
|39
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|12:48:00
|40
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12:49:00
|41
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12:50:00
|42
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|12:51:00
|43
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12:52:00
|44
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12:53:00
|45
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:54:00
|46
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|12:55:00
|47
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12:56:00
|48
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|12:57:00
|49
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|12:58:00
|50
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12:59:00
|51
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13:00:00
|52
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|13:01:00
|53
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|13:02:00
|54
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|13:03:00
|55
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13:04:00
|56
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|13:05:00
|57
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|13:06:00
|58
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13:07:00
|59
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|13:08:00
|60
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|13:09:00
|61
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|13:10:00
|62
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|13:11:00
|63
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13:12:00
|64
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13:13:00
|65
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13:14:00
|66
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13:15:00
|67
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|13:16:00
|68
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|13:17:00
|69
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:18:00
|70
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13:19:00
|71
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13:20:00
|72
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13:21:00
|73
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:22:00
|74
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|13:23:00
|75
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:24:00
|76
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|13:25:00
|77
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13:26:00
|78
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:27:00
|79
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|13:28:00
|80
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|13:29:00
|81
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13:30:00
|82
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|13:31:00
|83
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13:32:00
|84
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|13:33:00
|85
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|13:34:00
|86
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|13:35:00
|87
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13:36:00
|88
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:37:00
|89
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:38:00
|90
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:39:00
|91
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|13:40:00
|92
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:41:00
|93
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|13:42:00
|94
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:43:00
|95
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13:44:00
|96
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|13:45:00
|97
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13:46:00
|98
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|13:47:00
|99
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|13:48:00
|100
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|13:49:00
|101
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13:50:00
|102
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|13:51:00
|103
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|13:52:00
|104
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:53:00
|105
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|13:54:00
|106
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13:55:00
|107
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|13:56:00
|108
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|13:57:00
|109
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|13:58:00
|110
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13:59:00
|111
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14:00:00
|112
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|14:01:00
|113
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14:02:00
|114
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:03:00
|115
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14:04:00
|116
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14:05:00
|117
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|14:06:00
|118
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14:07:00
|119
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:08:00
|120
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|14:09:00
|121
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14:10:00
|122
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:11:00
|123
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|14:12:00
|124
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:13:00
|125
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14:14:00
|126
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|14:15:00
|127
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:16:00
|128
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:17:00
|129
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|14:18:00
|130
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:19:00
|131
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:20:00
|132
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14:21:00
|133
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14:22:00
|134
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|14:23:00
|135
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|14:24:00
|136
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:25:00
|137
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|14:26:00
|138
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|14:27:00
|139
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14:28:00
|140
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:29:00
|141
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|14:30:00
|142
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:31:00
|143
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|14:32:00
|144
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|14:33:00
|145
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|14:34:00
|146
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14:35:00
|147
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14:36:00
|148
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14:37:00
|149
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|14:38:00
|150
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14:39:00
|151
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14:40:00
|152
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|14:41:00
|153
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|14:42:00
|154
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14:43:00
|155
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|14:44:00
|156
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|14:45:00
|157
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|14:46:00
|158
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14:47:00
|159
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|14:48:00
|160
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14:49:00
|161
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|14:50:00
|162
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14:51:00
|163
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14:52:00
|164
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|14:53:00
|165
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14:54:00
|166
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|14:55:00
|167
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14:56:00
|168
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|14:57:00
|169
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14:58:00
|170
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14:59:00
|171
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:00:00
|172
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:01:00
|173
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|15:02:00
|174
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:03:00
|175
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15:04:00
|176
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15:05:00
|177
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|15:06:00
|178
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|15:07:00
|179
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15:08:00
|180
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|15:09:00
|181
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:10:00
|182
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15:11:00
|183
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15:12:00
|184
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|15:13:00
|185
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15:14:00
|186
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|15:15:00
|187
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|15:18:00
|188
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|15:21:00
|189
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15:24:00
|190
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15:27:00
|191
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:30:00
|192
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|15:33:00
|193
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|15:36:00
|194
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15:39:00
|195
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15:42:00
|196
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15:45:00
|197
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|15:48:00
|198
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|15:51:00
|199
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|15:54:00
|200
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:57:00
|201
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:00:00
