Mads Pedersen extends with Trek-Segafredo through 2025

Former world champion Mads Pedersen has signed a new deal to remain at Trek-Segafredo through to the end of the 2025 season, the American team confirmed on Monday.

The Dane is in the midst of his third Tour de France campaign, having raced on home roads in Denmark over the weekend. He joined the WorldTour with Trek-Segafredo back in 2017 and has grown into one of the top riders in the peloton at the team, specialising in the northern Classics and sprints.

"This team gave me the chance to move into the WorldTour after two years at Pro Conti level," Pedersen said on Monday. "Now this is my sixth season and I'm adding another three. If you're staying in the same team for nine years, it must be something special.

"Trek always said that they don't want to be just colleagues, they want to be a big family, and that's what I'm growing into. It's a second family for me and that's also why I decide to stay."

The news of Pedersen's re-signing with Trek-Segafredo was announced via a humorous video on social media which showed the 26-year-old getting 'inked' with a tattoo showing his new contract date.

Pedersen has five wins to his name this season, including a stage at Paris-Nice, while he's won Gent-Wevelgem and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne during his time at Trek-Segafredo. In 2019 he achieved his top result so far, though not in trade team colours, winning the road world title in a rain-soaked six-and-a-half-hour race in Yorkshire.

"It was a natural choice for me to extend my contract with Trek-Segafredo," Pedersen continued. "We've had some amazing moments during my time here, but also some really tough ones.

"I'm working super hard for this and I'm doing everything I can, but sometimes it doesn't work out. I'm only a human, I mess up sometimes. For me, having the support and confidence of the team through these low moments is even more important."

Trek-Segafredo general manager Luca Guercilena praised Pedersen's "strong mentality" and noted that keeping him on board is "an important step" in the team's progress.

Pedersen's contract was up at the end of 2022, though there seemed little danger of him moving on. He now joins fellow Classics leader Jasper Stuyven on long-term deals, with the Belgian having signed up last month.

"Aside from his obvious ability as a bike racer, Mads brings a lot to the team," Guercilena said. "He cares about the people around him and raises the overall morale. Keeping him for three more years is an important step in our progress.

"Since Mads first joined the Team in 2017 he showed immediate signs of his potential. We saw flashes of his brilliance each year – the Tour of Flanders in 2018, the World Championships in 2019, and Gent-Wevelgem in 2020.

"Mads has had his share of bad luck along the way but his strong mentality has helped him refocus after each setback. This year he has reached a new level of consistency, whilst maintaining a very high level. I'm certain we will see him winning a lot more races with us."