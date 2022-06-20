Stuyven sticks with Trek-Segafredo through 2025

Trek-Segafredo announced they have renewed the contract of 2021 Milan-San Remo winner Jasper Stuyven. The 30-year-old Belgian has been with the team since he turned professional with the WorldTour outfit straight from Axel Merckx's development team in 2014.

Stuyven has been an important facet of Trek-Segafredo's Classics squad, taking wins not only in Milan-San Remo - where he beat favourites like Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel and Julian Alaphilippe - but also in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (2020) and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (2016).

A winner of a Vuelta a España stage in 2015, Stuyven is a notable stage-hunter who has fallen just shy of victories in the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France from breakaways and small bunch sprints.

Trek-Segafredo manager Luca Guercilena suggested that Stuyven will have another shot at a Tour de France stage win when the race starts in Copenhagen on July 1.

"Winning a Tour de France stage has always been a big goal for him, and he has come so close on a few occasions. I'm looking forward to seeing Jasper fight for it again in a few weeks," Guercilena said in the team's press release.

Stuyven was the 2009 Junior World Champion, beating Arnaud Démare and Marco Haller to that title as a 17-year-old, and won the junior version of Paris-Roubaix in 2010. After two seasons with Merckx's Bontrager team, Stuyven stepped immediately into the WorldTour with Trek-Segafredo. His first professional win was a big one, taking a reduced bunch sprint on stage 8 of the 2015 Vuelta.

"Jasper is an important rider for the team who motivates others around him," Guercilena said. "Since he stepped into our team he has grown considerably – he's always been a strong rider, but he has matured and learned what it means to lead a team, and the responsibilities that that brings."

Illness kept Stuyven from defending his Milan-San Remo title this year and he narrowly missed the podium in Gent-Wevelgem. He joins Bauke Mollema in remaining with Trek-Segafredo for the long-haul.

"During the next three years, I'd like to keep building an environment where everyone in the team feels welcomed, valued and gets the maximum satisfaction out of their work, and where personal goals are always team goals and vice versa," Stuyven said.

"Combining that with a team that races as one and has fun being on the road together will help us share many more beautiful moments and victories in the coming years."