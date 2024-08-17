Mads Pedersen abandons Tour de Pologne after stage 5 crash

Dane aims to return to action at Deutchsland Tour in midweek

PRUDNIK POLAND AUGUST 15 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team LidlTrek on third place poses on the podium ceremony after the 81st Tour de Pologne Stage 4 a 1953km stage from KudowaZdroj to Prudnik UCIWT on August 15 2024 in Prudnik Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Mads Pedersen placed third on stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen was a non-starter on stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne following his crash in the finale in Katowice on Friday. The Lidl-Trek rider plans to make a swift return to competition at the Deutschland Tour, which gets under way on Wednesday.

“After yesterday’s crash in @tourdepologne the team and I have decided to abandon the race,” Pedersen posted on social media on Saturday morning. “Gives me a few more days to recover, before @deutschlanddeinetour starts next week!”

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.