Madrazo out with fractured cervical vertebra after Route du Sud crash

Image 1 of 3 Angel Madrazo (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 3 of 3 Andre Madrazo (Movistar) at the Santos Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Angel Madrazo of Movistar team suffered a cervical fracture in a crash near the end of the first stage of the Route du Sud. He will undergo surgery today or Friday, the team said.

The 23-year-old hit a traffic island and was initially diagnosed with a fracture left collarbone. However, examinations at the hospital in Albi, France, disclosed a small fracture in his second cervical vertebra.

He was moved to hospital in Toulouse for surgery Thursday or Friday.

The “Sparrow of Cazoña”, as he is nicknamed, joined the team in 2009. 2011 was his breakthrough year, with numerous top ten finishes. This year he was fifth overall in the Tour Mediterranean, and third in the GP Miguel Indurain.