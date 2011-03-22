Maaskant set to miss Classics, ruled out for six weeks

The Netherland's Martijn Maaskant (Garmin - Slipstream) (Image credit: Gregor Brown)

Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Cervelo) faces several weeks on the sidelines after crashing out of Paris-Nice earlier this month. The Dutchman fractured seven ribs, suffered a punctured lung, cuts and bruises and was left unconscious on stage 7 from Brignoles - Biot to Sophia Antipolis.





Garmin-Cervelo’s next race is tomorrow’s Dwars door Vlaanderen, in Belgium. The team will be led by Heinrich Haussler and Tyler Farrar.

